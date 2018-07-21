Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos gives a speech during the installation of the new Congress in Bogota on Friday, July 20. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Friday opened the legislative session with a speech hailing the presence in Congress of 10 former FARC guerrillas who took up their seats along with the rest of the members elected in March.

"Congressmen and women of the FARC party: now that you have laid down arms, now that you have accepted to provide the truth and submit to transitional justice, now that you have sworn to respect our constitution and the norms and principles of our republic - welcome to this temple of democracy," Santos said.