A handout photo made available by Miraflores press office shows the president of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro offering statements to the press, in Caracas, Venezuela, 04 August 2018. Maduro claimed that the Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, and far-right elements in Venezuela had attempted to assassinate him using a pair of drones flying over a military ceremony. The resulting explosion injured seven people. EPA/MIRAFLORES PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout screengrab taken from a video provided by Venezolana de Television (VTV), shows the moment in which a tv broadcast shows the military breaking ranks during the commemoration of the 81th anniversary of the creation of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), in Caracas, Venezuela, 04 August 2018. The hundreds of soldiers participating in the event ran after an evacuation warning after the detonation of 'drone-type flying devices that contained an explosive charge'. The Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was allegedly the intended target of the attack. During a speech after the attack, Maduro claimed that the Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, and far-right elements in Venezuela had attempted to assassinate him using a pair of drones flying over the military ceremony. The resulting explosion injured seven people. EPA-EFE/VTV / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Colombian presidential office said Saturday that the Venezuelan president's accusation against the Colombian president lacked any base.

Nicolas Maduro had claimed that Juan Manuel Santos was responsible for the alleged attack against him earlier during the day in Caracas and that some of the perpetrators had been captured.