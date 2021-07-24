A tourist enjoys the picturesque Caño Cristales, a rainbow river located in a rural area of La Macarena, a municipality in the central Colombian department of Meta. The so-called "world's most beautiful river" was off-limits to visitors for a half-century due to Colombia's longstanding armed conflict, while coronavirus-triggered restrictions last year briefly interrupted its emergence as a budding tourist destination. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas

A view of the macarenia clavigera, an aquatic plant that takes on different brightly colored hues and gives Colombia's Caño Cristales its reputation of the "world's most beautiful river." EFE/Mauricio Dueñas

A tourist takes photos at Caño Cristales, a rainbow river located in a rural area of La Macarena, a municipality in the central Colombian department of Meta. The so-called "world's most beautiful river" was off-limits to visitors for a half-century due to Colombia's longstanding armed conflict, while coronavirus-triggered restrictions last year briefly interrupted its emergence as a budding tourist destination. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas

But small groups of tourists have been returning to Caño Cristales in recent weeks to marvel at its striking colors between the months of June and December, when water levels are lower and an endemic aquatic plant takes on various bright-colored hues upon receiving the right amount of sunlight.