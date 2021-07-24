The so-called "world's most beautiful river" was off-limits to visitors for a half-century due to Colombia's longstanding armed conflict, while coronavirus-triggered restrictions last year briefly interrupted its emergence as a budding tourist destination.
But small groups of tourists have been returning to Caño Cristales in recent weeks to marvel at its striking colors between the months of June and December, when water levels are lower and an endemic aquatic plant takes on various bright-colored hues upon receiving the right amount of sunlight.