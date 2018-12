The Colombian National Ombud's Office provided this photo of the ELN rebel group releasing hostage Rafael Andres Riaño Ravelo (R) on Thursday, Dec. 27. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Defensor del Pueblo/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) rebel group released on Thursday a petroleum engineer abducted 11 months ago, the national ombud's office said.

"A commission from the Ombud's Office and the Church received Rafael Andres Riaño Ravelo, an executive of the oil company Ismocol," the office said on Twitter.