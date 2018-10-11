efe-epaBogota

Students, professors and officials of Colombia's universities marched in several cities to demand that the government earmark more funds for education.

"The country's main problem is that it doesn't have a state policy for public education and for the General System of Education. The government and universities must work together to establish such a policy so that we will no longer need to fight every year for the education budget," Dolly Montoya, the chancellor of the National University of Colombia, said.