Students from the Universidad del Valle march with torches in Cali, Colombia, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Students from the Universidad del Valle march with torches in Cali, Colombia, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Thousands of public university students protested on Wednesday in different cities across Colombia to urge the government for more funds to avoid college closures.

The president of the Colombian Association of Student Representatives (ACREES), Alejandro Palacio, told EFE that public universities need 3.2 trillion pesos (about 1.037 billion dollars) in order to stay open this year.