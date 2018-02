Thousands of Colombian public school teachers participate in a demonstration to demand that the government fulfill a set of agreements reached in 2017, Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Munoz

Thousands of Colombian public school teachers launched a 24-hour national walkout on Wednesday demanding that the government fulfill a set of agreements reached in June 2017 that ended a 37-day strike.

In Bogota, teachers affiliated with the Fecode union gathered at the National Park, from where they started out toward the Ministry of Education in a lively march accompanied by music and protest chants.