A woman in Cali, Colombia, plays an instrument during a march to support the teachers' strike in Colombia on May 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Anti-riot police monitor a strike by teachers in Bogota, Colombia, on May 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Hundreds of people march during a teachers strike in Bogota, Colombia, on May 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Thousands of Colombian public school teachers took to the streets on Thursday for a 48-hour strike in the country's main cities to demand better healthcare, pay hikes and government compliance with prior agreements.

In Bogota, where teachers from the provinces of Tolima, Huila, Meta and Boyaca also turned out, demonstrators gathered at the National Park, where they began a lively march to the Education Ministry.