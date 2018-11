Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez (R) and Argentinian writer Andres Oppenheimer take part in the conference 'The New Government of Colombia: Challenges and Opportunities' at the Miami University, in Miami, Florida, United States, 27 November 2018. EPA/EFE/ Giorgio Viera

Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez said Tuesday in Miami that "the entire hemisphere" bears responsibility for "the dictatorship that was installed in Venezuela" and, therefore, the task of addressing the "humanitarian tragedy" there must be undertaken by everyone.

Ramirez talked with reporters before speaking at a conference - The New Government of Colombia: Challenges and Opportunities - organized by The Miami Herald and headed by columnist and author Andres Oppenheimer.