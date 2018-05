A sympathizer of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro holds a banner during a May Day demonstration in Bogota, Colombia, May, 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A sympathizer of presidential candidate Humberto de la Calle holds a sign that reads 'Workers are with De la Calle' during a May Daydemonstration in Bogota, Colombia, May, 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Protestors march on the occasion of the International Workers' Day in Medellin, Colombia, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Thousands of Colombian workers took to the streets in various cities around the country on Tuesday for May Day rallies demanding improved labor conditions and protesting the rising unemployment rate.

Waving Colombian flags, as well as banners representing various workers unions and political parties, demonstrators seized on the occasion of International Workers Day to draw attention to the deteriorating labor market, low wages and increasingly inaccessible retirement pensions.