A demonstrator protects members of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad during an anti-government demonstration near the Plaza de Bolivar in Bogota, Colombia, 21 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Protesters clash with members of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad during an anti-government demonstration near the Plaza de Bolivar in Bogota, Colombia, 21 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Thousands of people took to the streets of Colombia's main cities again Monday to protest against government policies, police brutality and violence on a mostly peaceful day that was marred by clashes between hooded men and police in the capital, Bogotá.

The day was convened by the National Unemployment Committee to reject the social and economic policies of the government of President Iván Duque, and the police violence in the death of Javier Ordóñez, a 46-year-old man who died in police custody on Sep. 9. EFE-EPA