A woman lends books at the Immediate Attention Command (CAI) of the La Gaitana neighborhood in Bogota, Colombia, 12 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castañeda

A man lends books at the Immediate Attention Command (CAI) of the La Gaitana neighborhood in Bogota, Colombia, 12 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castañeda

Members of Colombia Police restore the Immediate Attention Command (CAI) of the La Gaitana neighborhood in Bogota, Colombia, 12 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castañeda

Colombian riot police arrive to restore the Immediate Attention Command (CAI) of the La Gaitana neighborhood in Bogota, Colombia, 12 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castañeda

Violent demonstrations against police brutality in Colombia mutated into cultural interventions by citizens in the streets and in some of the police facilities that were set on fire in the riots of recent days.

After meeting with Colombian President Iván Duque on Saturday, Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said the protests and acts of vandalism of recent days, which has left at least 13 people dead in Bogotá and the neighboring town of Soacha, were infiltrated by anarchists and groups such as the National Liberation Army (ELN). EFE-EPA