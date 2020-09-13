Violent demonstrations against police brutality in Colombia mutated into cultural interventions by citizens in the streets and in some of the police facilities that were set on fire in the riots of recent days.
After meeting with Colombian President Iván Duque on Saturday, Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said the protests and acts of vandalism of recent days, which has left at least 13 people dead in Bogotá and the neighboring town of Soacha, were infiltrated by anarchists and groups such as the National Liberation Army (ELN). EFE-EPA