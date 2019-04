Civilians participate in search efforts in the town of Portachuelo, Colombia, on April 22, 2019, after a mudslide buried eight homes, killing at least 17 people, on the weekend. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Guzman Jr

Volunteers, members of Civil Defense and soldiers move two bodies after a landslide in the village Portachuelo, Colombia, 22 April 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Guzman Jr

A family rests during the search effort after a landslide, in the village Portachuelo, Colombia, 22 April 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Guzman Jr

Volunteers, members of Civil Defense and soldiers move two bodies after a landslide, in the village Portachuelo, Colombia, 22 April 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Guzman Jr

A person displays a pair of little girls' shoes on April 22, 2019, in Portachuelo, Colombia, after a landslide buried eight homes the day before, killing at least 17 people. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Guzman Jr

Colombian authorities on Monday resumed their search for more than a dozen people listed as missing after a mudslide left 17 dead in this southwestern municipality.

The UNGRD national risk and disaster management unit said in a statement that so far 16 of the 17 bodies recovered, four of them children, have been identified.