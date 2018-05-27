Photograph showing presidential candidate Ivan Duque in a polling station in Bogota, Colombia, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Photograph showing presidential candidate Ivan Duque after casting his vote in Bogota, Colombia, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombians are heading to the polls Sunday to elect a new president, with six candidates vying to govern the country until 2022.

Polling stations opened at 8 am and a total of 36.2 million people are eligible to cast ballots.