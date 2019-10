People vote in Cali, Colombia, during the regional and local elections on Oct. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

President Ivan Duque (C), accompanied by Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez (L) and National Registry chief Juan Carlos Galindo, speaks after voting in Bogota, Colombia, during the regional and local elections on Oct. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

President Ivan Duque votes in Bogota, Colombia, during the regional and local elections on Oct. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombia is holding regional and local elections on Sunday, with gubernatorial, legislative, mayoral and council seats up for grabs.

Polling places across this South American nation opened at 8:00 am and will close at 4:00 pm, with voters casting ballots for officials who will be in office from 2020 to 2023.