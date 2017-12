Mario Abdo Benitez, the presidential candidate in Paraguay for the ruling Colorado Party, and who will begin a debate on constitutional reform if he wins voters' support in the April 2018 general elections, is seen here at an interview with EFE on Dec. 23, 2017. EFE-EPA/Carlos Pefaur

"I believe the debate on constitutional reform is necessary, but it must have a large consensus, because if not it loses moral and political authority," Abdo Benitez said in an interview with EFE.