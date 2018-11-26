Spanish comedian Dani Mateo talks to the press as he arrives to court in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Spanish comedian Dani Mateo (L) talks to the press as he leaves court in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

A comedian who blew his nose on the Spanish flag during a sketch broadcast on a prime-time satirical TV show has appeared before an investigating magistrate at a Madrid court Monday after a police union lodged a complaint saying the well-known humorist's performance had insulted the flag and was a possible hate crime.

Dani Mateo's skit on the popular comedy program "El Intermedio" (The Intermission) was pulled by broadcaster La Sexta amid a considerable public backlash and, alongside the show's host José Miguel Monzón (stage name El Gran Wyoming), Mateo issued a statement saying he had not intended to offend anyone.