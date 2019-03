Activists and supporters of Ukrainian nationalist parties protest during Ukrainian President and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko meeting with electorate as part of his election campaign in Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine, Mar.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA BARSKIY

People look on cutouts depicting Ukrainian presidential candidates Serhiy Taruta (L), Volodymyr Zelenskiy (C) and Yulia Tymoshenko (R), during a performance of activists, in Kiev, Ukraine, Mar.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPAN FRANKO

Presidential candidate and leader of the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) political party, former Premier of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko holds an election campaign speech in Uzhhorod, western Ukraine, Mar.26, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JANOS NEMES HUNGARY OUT

Ukrainians are heading to the polls Sunday for an election in which incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, who pulled the country away from Russia's influence, was seeking another term.

But polls had comedian Volodymyr Zelensky as the favourite. According to one published on Mar. 28 by Rating, he could pick up 20.6 percent of the vote, while Poroshenko looked to take 13 percent and veteran politician Yulia Timoshenko was slated to take 12.9 percent.