People look on cutouts depicting Ukrainian presidential candidates, Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyi during a performance of activists, in Kiev, Ukraine, Mar.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPAN FRANKO

People look on cutouts depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and pro-Russian Ukrainian presidential candidate Yuriy Boyko (R) during a performance of activists, in Kiev, Ukraine, Mar.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPAN FRANKO

Volodymyr Zelenskiy performs during a comedy show at a concert hall in the Brovary city near of Kiev, Ukraine, Mar.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPAN FRANKO

Ukrainians voted on Sunday in a tight presidential race under the watchful eyes of the Kremlin with a comedian emerging as the fruntrunner in opinion polls.

While President Petro Poroshenko is seeking re-election, the comedian, Volodymyr Zelensky, represents a hope of change in a triangular contest with former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko also throwing her hat into the ring.