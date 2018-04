Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in before he delivers his much-anticipated testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on the FBI's investigation into the Trump administration, and its possible collusion with Russia during the campaign, in the Hart Senate office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 08 June 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump (L) shakes hands with James Comey, then director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 January 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Andrew Harrer / POOL

A combo picture showing US President Donald J. Trump (L) participating in a town hall meeting on the business climate in the United States, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House complex in Washington, DC, USA, 04 April 2017, and FBI Director James Comey (R) testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on 'Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.' on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 03 May 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS/SHAWN THEW

The former Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) director compares the leadership of the US President in the White House with that of the mafia organizations he fought in his years as prosecutor, in his new book scheduled to be released next week.

US media on Thursday released preview parts of James Comey's memoir entitled "A Higher Loyalty," a conspicuous name pointing to the "loyalty" that the former director of the FBI says Trump demanded before dismissing him almost a year ago.