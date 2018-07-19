The European Commission on Thursday referred Hungary to the Court of Justice of the European Union for not meeting the bloc's laws on asylum and migration, the final step in an infringement procedure against the country that has been ongoing for years.

Brussels had already in 2015 denounced that Hungary only accepts asylum requests sent from certain transit zones at its external borders, which could only hold a very limited number of people who are forced to wait for very long periods of time that exceed the EU's four-week limit, and would often return people without the correct safeguards.