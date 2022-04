Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada Friday said the Islamist regime in Afghanistan was committed to all rights of men and women per the sharia law, urging the world not to use the “humanitarian and emotional issue as a tool for political ends.”

“We respect and are committed to all the sharia rights of men and women in Afghanistan, no one should worry about it,” Akhundzada said in his message on the eve of Eid, the Muslim festival that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.