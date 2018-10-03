Uruguay's largest labor federation, the PIT-CNT, has joined with other social and political organizations to launch a committee to support democracy in Brazil and the release of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a former president of that neighboring country who is serving a prison sentence for corruption.
The head of Uruguay's gas workers' union, Alejandro Acosta, informed EFE of Wednesday's development, saying that the path Brazil chooses in Sunday's presidential election will affect the entire region.