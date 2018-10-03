The president of Uruguay's ruling, left-wing Broad Front coalition, Javier Miranda, participates on Oct. 3, 2018, in an event in Montevideo, Uruguay, in which a committee for the defense of Brazilian democracy was launched. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

The general secretary of Brazil's National Confederation of Education Workers (CNTE), Fatima da Silva, takes part on Oct. 3, 2018, in an event in Montevideo, Uruguay, in which a committee for the defense of Brazilian democracy was launched. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Members of Uruguay's left-wing Broad Front coalition take part in an event on Oct. 3, 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay, in which a committee for the defense of democracy in Brazil was launched. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Uruguay's largest labor federation, the PIT-CNT, has joined with other social and political organizations to launch a committee to support democracy in Brazil and the release of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a former president of that neighboring country who is serving a prison sentence for corruption.

The head of Uruguay's gas workers' union, Alejandro Acosta, informed EFE of Wednesday's development, saying that the path Brazil chooses in Sunday's presidential election will affect the entire region.