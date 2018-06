A handout photo dated May 20, 2018 and made available by Médecins Sans Frontières, MSF, on May 24, 2018, shows MSF staff team treating ebola patients in the isolation areas in the Mbandaka hospital, in Equateur province, Democratic Republic of Congo. EPA-EFE/FILE/LOUISE ANNAUD / MSF HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Common virus can trigger longer-lasting inflammation in the eyes that could be more harmful than previously believed, according to a study published Friday.

The study, conducted by a team of scientists at the University of Western Australia (UWA), showed that cytomegalovirus, a common pathogen, can cause severe damage to the eyes of mice, the UWA said in a statement.