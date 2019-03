Fighters of the New People's Army-Melito Glor Command (NPA-MGC) gather at an undisclosed location in the mountains of Sierra Madre in Quezon Province, south of Manila, Philippines, Dec 26, 2018, to celebrate the 50th year founding of the Communist Party of the Philippines (issued Dec 27, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/ALECS ONGCAL ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

The armed wing of the banned Communist Party of the Philippines, the New People's Army, on Friday marked 50 years since its foundation, while the peace dialogue with the current government has remained stuck, making the conflict one of the longest and deadliest in Asia.

The NPA said in a statement that it was celebrating five decades of "people's war" as well as recent armed resistance against "vicious" attacks by the "fascist" government of President Rodrigo Duterte.