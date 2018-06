(FILE) Peace advocates gather in a symbolic call for a resumption of peace between the Philippine government and communist rebels, during a demonstration at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

(FILE) Filippinos Wilma Austria Tiamzon (L) and Benito Tiamzon (C) who were released from prison on Aug. 17 in order to participate in the peace negotiations, are joined by author and Communist party founder Jose Maria Sison (R) and others as they pose in Oslo, Norway, Aug. 22, 2016. EPA-EFE/BERIT ROALD NORWAY OUT

The outlawed Communist Party and the government of the Philippines have decided to continue with their peace negotiations despite the cancellation of the scheduled meetings between the two parties during Jun. 28-30 in Oslo, official sources reported Thursday.

The news was confirmed by a statement from the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), which represents the Communist Party and its armed wing, the New People's Army (NPA), regarding talks that commenced two years ago.