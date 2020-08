Chef Erika Jones (R) gives food to a passer-by from a refrigerator installed outside the Roots Collective, a network of black-owned businesses, in Miami, Florida, USA. EPA--EFE/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

Two persons walk on 26 August 2020 in front of Harba Food Store, where one of Miami's community refrigerators has been installed in the Overtown neighborhood. EPA-EFE/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

Erika Jones enthusiastically lets people in a low-income district of Miami know that beans, rice and other nutritious items are available free of charge at her "community refrigerator," which is kept fully stocked thanks to food and cash donations.

The African-American woman told Efe that the project is the brainchild of her niece, Sherina Jones, an aesthetician who came up with the idea while tossing and turning in bed one night.