A man and a woman put on clothing to GROOVE X's new home robot 'LOVOT' during its presentation at a press event in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 18. 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

GROOVE X's new home robots 'LOVOT' are displayed during a press event in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A young girl reaches out to GROOVE X's new home robot 'LOVOT' during its presentation at a press event in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Media members walk past GROOVE X's new home robot 'LOVOT' displayed during a press event in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 18. 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A child interacts with GROOVE X's new home robot 'LOVOT' during its presentation at a press event in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A companion robot designed to help human overcome loneliness was unveiled in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The "Lovot", a combination of love and robot, uses emotional robotics that its creators say stirs "people's feelings, through the ways that the robots look, feel and behave."