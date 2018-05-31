Reproduction of a family photo showing undocumented immigrant Marlon Castillo with his two daughters. Castillo was arrested by US immigration agents while he was meeting with an immigration official to regularize his immigration status on May 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. EFE-EPA/Felipe Chacon

Despite facing lawsuits for arresting undocumented migrants while they were meeting with US officials to legalize their immigration status, immigration agents are continuing the practice, activists and relatives of the affected people say.

Marlon Castillo, 46, is one of the latest to be affected by this practice by the Donald Trump administration against undocumented foreigners who go to Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) offices for appointments at which they intend to regularize their immigration status.