The total ban on abortion in the Dominican Republic - even if the mother's life is at risk, the fetus cannot survive or the pregnancy is the result of rape - represents a threat to the life and health of women and violates their rights, says a report by Human Rights Watch released on Monday.
The organization interviewed 10 women and girls between age 15-43 in four provinces who had become pregnant at least once, along with dozens of health care and social services providers, including other experts.