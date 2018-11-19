Human Rights Watch communications director Emma Daly (l), HRW senior women's rights researcher Margaret Wurth (c) and the director of the Women and Health Collective, Cinthya Velasco (r) present an HRW report titled "It's Your Decision, It's Your Life: The Total Criminalization of Abortion in the Dominican Republic" documenting evidence that women and girls who face unwanted pregnancies often get clandestine abortions, in Santo Domingo on Nov. 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

The total ban on abortion in the Dominican Republic - even if the mother's life is at risk, the fetus cannot survive or the pregnancy is the result of rape - represents a threat to the life and health of women and violates their rights, says a report by Human Rights Watch released on Monday.

The organization interviewed 10 women and girls between age 15-43 in four provinces who had become pregnant at least once, along with dozens of health care and social services providers, including other experts.