Members of the Kashmiri business community shout slogans during a protest against challenging Article 35-A in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A view of deserted streets during a shutdown to protest against challenging Article 35-A in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri people try to catch fish at Dal Lake during a shutdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A road side vendor waits for customers in front of closed shops during a shutdown to protest against challenging Article 35-A in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Shops and markets remained closed in the capital of Indian Kashmir on Sunday due to a two-day shut down call by separatist leaders to protest a Supreme Court hearing on an article in the Indian constitution that defines permanent residents of the state and prevents outsiders from buying or owning property in the state.

The Supreme Court would be hearing petitions challenging Article 35A on Monday.