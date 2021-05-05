Concerns are growing about a possible Covid-19 outbreak in the Everest base camp as the much-awaited climbing season inches closer.
A fruit vendor walks in an empty street during the sixth day of a prohibitory order in Kathmandu, Nepal, 04 May 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Group of women carrying baskets walk as an International Qatar Airways airliner approaches to land at the Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 04 May 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A person walks while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as another person walks towards Tribhuvan International Airport while carrying his suitcase during the prohibitory order in Kathmandu, Nepal, 04 May 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A person wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) waits in line to enter departure lounge of Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 04 May 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Group of security personnel chat on the premises of Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, 04 May 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Concerns are growing about a possible Covid-19 outbreak in the Everest base camp as the much-awaited climbing season inches closer.