A man holds a sign reading "Universidades Dignas" (Dignified Universities) during a protest to demand better working conditions outside the Education Ministry on 16 September 2021 in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/Rayner Peña

Venezuelan parents and experts are expressing concerns over President Nicolas Maduro's announcement that children between the ages of three and 17 will be vaccinated against Covid-19 starting next month, a decision that coincides with his administration's likewise controversial decision to resume in-person schooling after an 18-month hiatus.

The argument being given by experts and ordinary citizens alike is that as long as Covid-19 vaccinations are not ruled to be completely safe for children the government should prioritize making further strides in immunizing the at-risk population and personnel in the health care and education sectors.