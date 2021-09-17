EFEBy Genesis Carrero Soto Caracas

Venezuelan parents and experts are expressing concerns over President Nicolas Maduro's announcement that children between the ages of three and 17 will be vaccinated against Covid-19 starting next month, a decision that coincides with his administration's likewise controversial decision to resume in-person schooling after an 18-month hiatus.

The argument being given by experts and ordinary citizens alike is that as long as Covid-19 vaccinations are not ruled to be completely safe for children the government should prioritize making further strides in immunizing the at-risk population and personnel in the health care and education sectors.