Indonesian supporters give the thumbs up as a symbol of support as thousands of others attend the final campaign rally of incumbent president Joko Widodo, from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), at Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

An Indonesian supporter holds up a picture of incumbent president Joko Widodo, from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), during his final campaign rally at Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo (C), from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), greets his supporters as he walks on the stage during his final campaign rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, 13 April 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian dancers raise their fingers to show their support for the Incumbent President from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Joko Widodo during his final campaign rally at Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr.13, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Huge public events combining entertainment and faith brought campaigning for the Indonesian presidential election to a close as the country with the largest Muslim population in the world now decides between the current president Joko Widodo or former military man and nationalist Prabowo Subianto.

Widodo, more commonly known as Jokowi, spent the final campaign day indulging in a massive concert in the capital, Jakarta, while his rival spent Friday night at an election rally with his followers to cap off seven months of campaigning.