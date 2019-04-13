Huge public events combining entertainment and faith brought campaigning for the Indonesian presidential election to a close as the country with the largest Muslim population in the world now decides between the current president Joko Widodo or former military man and nationalist Prabowo Subianto.
Widodo, more commonly known as Jokowi, spent the final campaign day indulging in a massive concert in the capital, Jakarta, while his rival spent Friday night at an election rally with his followers to cap off seven months of campaigning.