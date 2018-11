Overview of the extended camps for the newly arrived Rohingya refugees at Kutupalong in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Rohingyas refugees gather near the fence at the 'no man's land' zone between the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug 24, 2018.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has warned that conditions are not safe for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar from Bangladesh, even as the two countries were preparing on Monday for the return process, set to start later this week.

The two governments on Nov. 15 agreed to repatriate 2,251 of around 723,000 Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh camps, in the first part of a phased process.