A health inspection center is seen on a busy street in Mbandaka where the launch of an experimental Ebola vaccine started, in northwest Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The health ministry of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday raised the number of deaths confirmed to have been caused by the Ebola virus in an ongoing outbreak in the northwest of the country to 14.

A total of 66 cases have been reported, of which 38 have been confirmed, 14 are probable and 14 suspected in the rural regions of Bikoro and Iboko and the city of Mbandaka - the three areas worst affected by the outbreak, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday night.