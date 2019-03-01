Conflict resolution expert Cynthia Petrigh during an interview with EFE where she made the case for including women in peace negotations in Madrid, Spain. March 1, 2019 EFE-EPA/ Alfonso Bauluz

A conflict resolution specialist who has successfully mediated in a peace process in the Philippines has taken her practice to the African country of Cameroon to assist in an ongoing conflict between the western Anglophone region and the Francophone majority, the expert told EFE in an interview on Friday.

Cynthia Petrigh, a key speaker at the "Women, Peace, Security" conference in Madrid, a program that made its debut on the United Nation's Security Council agenda in 2000, told EFE that conflict resolution was intrinsically gender biased and that women should be involved in peace processes.