A handout combination photo made available by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police showing suspects Damien Sanderson (L) and Myles Sanderson (R) who are actively being sought by police in connection with stabbings in the James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan, Canada, 04 September 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/ROYAL CANADIAN MOUNTED POLICE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Three days after a mass stabbing spree killed 10 people and wounded another 18 in Saskatchewan, Canada, confusion remains about the whereabouts of the remaining suspect still on the run.

Numerous police officers searched James Smith Cree Nation on Tuesday in search of suspect Myles Sanderson after receiving information about his possible presence in the community.