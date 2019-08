The speaker of Puerto Rico's House of Representatives, Carlos Mendez (C), holds a press conference at the Capitol in San Juan on Thursday, Aug. 1. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Senate president Thomas Rivera Schatz addresses his colleagues at the Capitol in San Juan on Thursday, Aug. 1. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Pedro Pierluisi, proposed to succeed Ricardo Rossello as governor of Puerto Rico, talks to reporters at the Capitol in San Juan on Thursday, Aug. 1. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Who will serve the 18 months left in the term of Puerto Rico's disgraced governor remained unclear Thursday barely 24 hours before Ricardo Rossello was due to relinquish power.

Under the constitution of this US commonwealth, the secretary of state is first in line to succeed in the event of a sitting governor's being unable to continue in office.