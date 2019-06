People entering Uganda from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, which is experiencing a deadly Ebola outbreak, undergo health checks by Red Cross workers in Mpondwe, Uganda, on Friday, June 14. EFE-EPA/Enid Ninsiima

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday that the Ebola outbreak blamed for more than 1,400 deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo has yet to reach the dimensions of a public health emergency of international concern.

The finding was announced following a meeting of WHO's Emergency Committee in Geneva.