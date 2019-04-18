A reporter holds a printed copy of the redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia probe on April 18, 2019, in Washington DC. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Democrat Jerrold Nadler, presides over a committee hearing at the US Capitol in Washington DC on April 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler, on Thursday called Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who had headed the independent investigation into alleged links between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign team, to testify before Congress "no later than May 23."

"As I have already communicated to the Department of Justice, I request your testimony before the Judiciary Committee as soon as possible - but, in any event, no later than May 23, 2019," Nadler wrote in a letter sent on Thursday morning to Mueller, which the lawmaker posted on his Twitter account.