A group of Democratic lawmakers in the House on Monday requested documents from dozens of close associates of President Donald Trump as part of an investigation of the president for alleged corruption, abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

The House Judiciary Committee, which is controlled by the Democrats and chaired by Jerrold Nadler, on Monday sent out a total of 80 letters in which they urge relatives, associates and political advisers of the president to hand over documents from the first two years of the administration, The Washington Post reported.