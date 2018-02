The ranking Democrat on the US House Intelligence Committee, California Rep. Adam Schiff (left) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-Calif.) make their way to a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday, Feb. 5. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The House Intelligence Committee voted unanimously on Monday to authorize the release of a report by the panel's Democratic minority on the FBI investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

President Donald Trump, who last week declassified a memo drafted by the Republicans on the committee, will have the final decision on whether the Democratic response can be published.