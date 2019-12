US President Donald Trump leaves 10 Downing Street during the NATO Summit in London on Tuesday, 3 Dec. 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

US Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chairman of the House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, holds a press conference at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, 3 Dec. 2019. EFE/EPA/SAMUEL CORUM

The Intelligence Committee of the US House of Representatives said Tuesday that its impeachment probe of President Donald Trump uncovered "overwhelming" evidence that the occupant of the White House has engaged in misconduct.

"The evidence of the President's misconduct is overwhelming, and so too is the evidence of his obstruction of Congress," the Democratic-led panel said in its 300-page report.