Conservative candidate Alejandro Giammattei on Sunday declared himself the president of Guatemala despite a lack of final and official results in the country's recent presidential election, though the preliminary count does appear to show him beating his rival by a comfortable margin.
"I come to tell you, this humble servant, that it will be an immense honor to be the president of the country," said the Vamos ("Let's go") platform's candidate at a press conference in the capital before promising to serve the people and help rebuild the country.