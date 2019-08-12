Candidate for the presidency of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei (L) of the Vamos party and the party's candidate for vice president Guillemo Castillo (R) celebrate victory during the preliminary election results at a press conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 11 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

Conservative candidate Alejandro Giammattei on Sunday declared himself the president of Guatemala despite a lack of final and official results in the country's recent presidential election, though the preliminary count does appear to show him beating his rival by a comfortable margin.

"I come to tell you, this humble servant, that it will be an immense honor to be the president of the country," said the Vamos ("Let's go") platform's candidate at a press conference in the capital before promising to serve the people and help rebuild the country.