Romania's acting president, Klaus Iohannis (C), flanked by PNL party members, smiles while receiving a bunch of yellow and blue roses (PNL party colors) from a supporter after first exit-polls results were announced, at the PNL headquarters, during the presidential election runoff in Bucharest, Romania, 24 November 2019. According to exit polls, the center-right Iohannis won re-election.EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Romanians on Sunday gave a clear mandate to conservative President Klaus Iohannis, re-electing him to a second term in the the day's election, in which he prevailed over his rival, Social Democrat Viorica Dancila, the former prime minister.

"It's an important victory, the most categorical victory ever obtained against the Social Democratic Party (PSD)," said Iohannis from the headquarters of the National Liberal Party (PNL), which he heads, just after the exit polls foreshadowed his triumph with more than 66 percent of the votes.