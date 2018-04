Candidate of the ruling Colorado Party Mario Abdo Benitez (C) speaks, accompanied by his wife Silvana Lopez (R) in front of the headquarters of the Colorado Party in Asuncion, Paraguay, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Candidate of the ruling Colorado Party Mario Abdo Benitez (L) speaks, accompanied by his wife Silvana Lopez (2-L), his candidate to the vice presidency Hugo Velazquez (2-R) and Lourdes Samaniego (R), wife of Velazquez, in front of the headquarters of the Colorado Party in Asuncion, Paraguay, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Candidate of the ruling Colorado Party Mario Abdo Benitez (L) reacts to his supporters, accompanied by his wife Silvana Lopez (R) in front of the headquarters of the Colorado Party in Asuncion, Paraguay, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

The candidate from the ruling Colorado Party, conservative Mario Abdo Benítez, was Sunday elected president of Paraguay, with 96 percent of the polling stations counted, an official source announced Sunday.

Jaime Bestard, president of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE), said a press conference that with less than a thousand polling stations left, preliminary results suggested that the victory of Mario Abdo Benitez in the 2018 presidential elections was "irreversible".