Conservative politician Levi Fidelix, seen here in an interview with EFE on March 14, 2018, projects himself as the only Brazilian presidential candidate that isn't corrupt, and says that if the country wants a decent candidate, he's the only one running. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Conservative politician Levi Fidelix, a presidential hopeful in next October's elections, projects himself as the only candidate that isn't corrupt and says that if the country wants a decent candidate, he's the only one running.

"If Brazil wants someone really clean" heading the government, "I win by a knockout, I win 10 to one," this center-right politician told EFE in an interview.