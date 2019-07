Boris Johnson holds his acceptance speech after he is announced as the new Conservative party leader at an event in London, Britain, 23 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Boris Johnson is set to become the United Kingdom's new prime minister after he won the Conservative Party leadership contest on Tuesday.

The former foreign secretary, who was widely expected to win the leadership race, is set to officially become prime minister on Wednesday once Theresa May has notified Queen Elizabeth II of her resignation.